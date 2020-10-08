First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.21.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

