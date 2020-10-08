Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 2,241 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $827,751,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

NYSE BP opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

