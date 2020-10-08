Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,157 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

