BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

