Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.