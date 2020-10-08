Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 562 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 338,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE:COP opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

