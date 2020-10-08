Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.