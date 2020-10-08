Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 7,433 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,279,000 after buying an additional 12,979,906 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 2,744,673 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,437,000 after buying an additional 1,127,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,500,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $134.29 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.