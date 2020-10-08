First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,756 shares of company stock worth $5,729,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $154.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.