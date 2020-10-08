Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

BYND stock opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $191.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,364.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.