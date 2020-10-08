PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

