Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after buying an additional 2,173,178 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after buying an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,440.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after buying an additional 576,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $111.32 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

