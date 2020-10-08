Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

