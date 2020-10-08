Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,493 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

CF Industries stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

