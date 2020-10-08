Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $140.99 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

