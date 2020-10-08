Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,568 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

