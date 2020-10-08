Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

