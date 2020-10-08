Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,785 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 364.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,092,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after buying an additional 1,642,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 348.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 1,020,642 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

