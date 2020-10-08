Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Shares of WM opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

