Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $450.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

