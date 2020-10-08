Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.68. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,568 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in General Electric
Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,785 Shares of iShares Silver Trust
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Co. Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
