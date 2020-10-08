Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.68. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

