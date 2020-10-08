First Hawaiian Bank Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

