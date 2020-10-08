Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after buying an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $480.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $529.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,426 shares of company stock valued at $106,030,046. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.