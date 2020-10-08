Fulton Bank N. A. Has $654,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

