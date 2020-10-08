Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $711,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSE RRC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

