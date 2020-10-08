PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional grew its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

