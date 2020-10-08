First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 726,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

