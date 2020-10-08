First Hawaiian Bank Has $957,000 Stock Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.08% of TechTarget worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $48.01 on Thursday. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at $788,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $6,042,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,962 shares of company stock valued at $23,491,759. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.