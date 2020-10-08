First Hawaiian Bank Has $991,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

NYSE HCA opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

