Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dover by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dover by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

NYSE:DOV opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

