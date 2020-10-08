First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.