State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.23 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.