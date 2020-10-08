Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

