Fulton Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

