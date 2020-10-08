Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

STMP opened at $269.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.37. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,576 shares of company stock worth $65,600,651. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.