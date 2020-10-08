Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after buying an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after buying an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after buying an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.20.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $313.89 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

