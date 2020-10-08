Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $287.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.14, for a total value of $733,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $4,983,963 in the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.