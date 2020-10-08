Fulton Bank N. A. Has $772,000 Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,388,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,080,000 after purchasing an additional 629,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

