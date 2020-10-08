Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 145 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day moving average is $411.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

