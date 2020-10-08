Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $120,000 Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in InVitae were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in InVitae by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

NYSE NVTA opened at $50.08 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,857 shares of company stock worth $4,873,321 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.