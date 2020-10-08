Gradient Investments LLC Buys 5,246 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

