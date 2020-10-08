BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Barings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

