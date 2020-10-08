Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 334.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

