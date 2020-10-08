AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 571.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

