Optimum Investment Advisors Has $28,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $726.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

