Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

