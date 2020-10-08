Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CF Industries by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CF Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 543,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of CF stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

