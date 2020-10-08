Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,177 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 62.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

