475 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $65.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

