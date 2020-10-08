Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $39,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,754 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 31.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

